The couple has managed to keep a relatively low profile during their months-long romance.

While their date at Wimbledon may have been their first public appearance as a couple, the two were photographed together in the English countryside at the end of April, according to E!. At the time, they had not formally confirmed that they were together after rumors surfaced months before about their budding relationship.

Earlier in April, E! reported that the couple had been spotted on separate occasions sporting matching silver necklaces with their matching initials “PD,” further instigating dating rumors.

During a Zoom session with Marquette University on April 11, the “SNL” star alluded to his relationship status when a student inquired about who his celebrity crush was, to which he replied, “I’m with my celebrity crush.”

Davidson, who was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande, had been in previous high-profile relationships with Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie David, as well as his whirlwind romance with Kate Beckinsale.

Though there were rumors that Dynevor was linked to her “Bridgerton” co-star Regé-Jean Page due to their on-screen chemistry, the two shut down those rumors quickly earlier this year during an interview with Access Hollywood.

"I think that everything you need to know is on camera," Page said. “All of the sparks that flew came off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky words, scripts and material are more than enough."

The "Younger" actor discussed the rumors in an interview with YOU Magazine in February, dispelling any gossip about the alleged coupling right then and there.

"I’d love to say there was really something between us," she said. "But no, it has always been strictly professional. There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further."

She continued, adding, "People really root for us. We have to say we’re actors, we’re doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic… but at a certain point you have to say 'no.'"