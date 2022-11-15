What Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriends have said about him

Pete Davidson's dating history makes headlines, with past paramours including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

The former "Saturday Night Live" star's love life has been a topic of discussion ever since he was linked to Grande in 2018. After they got engaged weeks after they started dating, Davidson went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and joked about how famous he's become.

“You know you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” Fallon joked.

Pete Davidson at the The 2021 Met Gala on September 13 in NYC. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“But I did, though,” Davidson replied.

The "Meet Cute" actor also revealed what it was like to be linked to a pop star. “Some dude came up to me and was like, ‘Yo man, you, like, gave me hope,’” he laughed. “I was like, I didn’t know I was that ugly!”

Davidson has also opened up about his approach to love — which seems to be working. “My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do. If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible," he told PAPER Magazine.

While many of Davidson's relationships are rumored — like Emily Ratajkowski — here is what Davidson's exes have said about him on the record.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared a kiss on-screen when the reality star hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021 ... and a relationship grew from there. After nine months of dating, they called it quits. This is what Kardashian said about their time together.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Kardashian recalled how she met Davidson

After fans spent months wondering how Kardashian and Davidson met, the SKIMS founder finally spilled the beans during Season One, Episode Eight, of her Hulu show, “The Kardashians.”

“So this is how it went down with Pete,” Kardashian said in a confessional. “I did ‘SNL,’ and then when we kissed in scene. It was just a vibe and I was like, ‘Oh s---. Maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party,” she recalled. “Everyone was at my after-party.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson stick out their tongues while wearing sunglasses on Instagram. kimkardashian / Instagram

He “does not give me the time of day,” Kardashian continued. “So a few days later, I called the producer at ‘SNL’ and I was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah,’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking like: Heard about this BDE, need to get out there ... I was just basically DTF.”

She called Davidson a 'good, good person'

US socialite Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

On Season One, Episode Nine, of “The Kardashians,” Kardashian spoke about their bond with Davidson.

“Pete is such a good, good person. I can’t even explain it,” she said. “He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things."

Once, he suggested a date to the ice cream shop inside Rite Aid convenience stores, and it was exactly what she wanted.

"Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you are making me so f---ing horny.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally like one of the best nights of my life.”

Kardashian loved to do 'nothing' with Davidson

During an April interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian spoke about her then-boyfriend's "genuine" nature and said that, "it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing, then watch TV and just do nothing" with Davidson.

Ariana Grande

Davidson and Grande had a whirlwind romance. The pair got engaged in June 2018 after a few weeks of dating and later broke up in October of that same year.

Grande said she 'loved' Davidson and 'didn't know him'

In a July 2019 interview with Vogue, Grande described her whirlwind romance with Davidson the summer before. She said they met after her friends convinced her to move to New York.

She said, “My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer.’ And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction."

"It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him," Grande said of Davidson. "I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

She dedicated an entire song to him

"Pete Davidson" is one of the songs on the 2018 album "Sweetener" — the first song.

The song is about cosmic timing: "I thought you into my life, woah / Look at my mind, yeah / No better place or a time / Look how they align / Universe must have my back." She calls Davidson her "soulmate" in the song, singing, "My whole life got me ready for you."

And also sang about him in 'Thank U, Next'

In Grande’s 2019 song, "Thank U, Next," released after the breakup, sang about her past relationships and mentioned her romance with Davison.

The "Into You" singer sang, “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say 'thank you' to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel."

She also left a little ... hint about her relationship with Davidson in the music video for the song. She's seen turning the pages of a "burn book," created in the style of Regina George's in "Mean Girls."

YouTube

Grande had a page dedicated to Davidson and it said, "sry I dipped," and "I love u always."

Grande also wrote Davidson's first name in a heart along with the word “HUUUUGE" at the bottom of the page.

Cazzie David

Davidson dated comedian Larry David’s daughter, writer and comedian Cazzie David. After two and a half years of dating, Davidson, then 24, confirmed they had broken up on Complex’s "Open Late with Peter Rosenberg."

“We’re not together anymore ... very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine,” he shared. “Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.”

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, CA. C Flanigan / Getty Images

David said that Davidson broke up with her via text

In her 2020 book, "No One Asked for This," David opened up about her relationship with Davidson. She said she broke up with him, then tried to reconcile with him days later, according to the Los Angeles Times.

But Davidson told her that he was the “the happiest he had ever been" and ended up breaking up with her two days later in a text message.

Two days later, Davidson wrote in her book that she saw a photo of Davidson and Grande.

“The first thing I saw was a picture he’d uploaded of himself with his hand covering his face to show off his new finger tattoos,” she wrote. “My name, which had been written in cursive across his ring finger, was now covered over with black ink.”

She later noticed other similarities, like Davidson wearing Grande's hair tie on her wrist, just like he used to do with her.

“He used to always take my hair ties off my arm and put them on so he could ‘wear a piece of’ me,” David wrote. “I felt like I was being terrorized ... was he just repeating everything I’d thought had made our relationship special with someone else one day later?”

David said, in the interview to the Los Angeles Times, that she didn't take the news all too well. While taking a plane to her sister's graduation, David said she “shook uncontrollably" in her dad's arms for "the entire flight," and woke up from a nap “screaming in agony."

“It was a really pivotal moment in my life,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that.”

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale at the basketball game between Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers on November 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Kevork S. Djansezian / Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson were linked in 2019 for . Beckinsale confirmed the relationship in an interview with the Los Angeles Times while they were together.

“I’m surprised by the interest,” she said. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

In 2021, amid rumors that he was dating Kardashian, Beckinsale liked an Instagram post of a screenshot of a tweet positing why Davidson has attracted so many women. "Everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality," the tweet read.

Kardashian, on her end, said something similar on "The Kardashians": “Pete has the best heart. I feel like people have this idea of him that he dates all these hot girls — and he does. (But) he is just the sweetest [and] most thoughtful person.”