Rumors that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are engaged are rumors no more.

The "Saturday Night Live" cast member visited "The Tonight Show" Wednesday night and confirmed that their whirlwind relationship is indeed whirling towards the altar.

"You know you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show," host Jimmy Fallon joked.

"But I did, though," Davidson shot back with a big grin.

There have been plenty of hints in recent weeks leading up to that confirmation, from photos of a sparkling rock on Grande's ring finger to cryptic messages on social media.

"U know what you’d dream it be like? It’s better than that," Davidson wrote alongside a pic on Instagram last week.

But this is the first time that either the comedian or the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer have spoken openly about their engagement.

"I feel like I won a contest," Davidson told Fallon. "It's so sick."

It's also a little bit strange.

Davidson described walking down the street and having random strangers tip their ball caps to him in honor.

"Some dude came up to me and was like, ‘Yo man, you, like, gave me hope,'" he continued. "I was like, I didn't know I was that ugly!"

But really the thing that's surprised him most since he started seeing Grande last month is that it's a big deal to anyone else besides them.

"Why do people care?" he wondered. "It's very weird."