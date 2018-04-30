Peta Murgatroyd misses show due to illness: 'I couldn't feel my arms and legs'

share tweet pin email

Peta Murgatroyd had never missed a show in her professional dancing career until a scary and mysterious illness forced her to cut one short over the weekend.

The "Dancing With the Stars" pro apologized to her fans after an illness that left her without feeling in her arms and legs caused her to bow out of a show in Grand Prairie, Texas, on the MAKS.VAL.PETA Confidential tour with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and his brother, Val.

"I woke up feeling a little nauseous, but I was able to go about my day with Shai,'' she wrote on Instagram, referring to her 1-year-old son.

"In the afternoon, the vomiting (and you know what) started. I thought it was food poisoning. I had a fever and chills and just tried to sleep it off before the show. However, 8 p.m. rolled around and I could hardly walk and I couldn't feel my arms and legs."

Murgatroyd, 31, gave it her best shot when it came time to perform, but ultimately had to sit it out.

"I had no idea how I was going to walk out that door,'' she wrote. "I tried my best to dance but my legs were giving out. Apart from it being very embarrassing, it was very scary."

Murgatroyd apologized again to her fans and thanked her husband and brother-in-law as well as the cast and crew for making sure the show still went on.

"I am feeling better today and I am looking forward to seeing all of our fans,'' she wrote. "I love you and I am so sorry again!"

