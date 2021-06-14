'Perfect Strangers' reboot in the works — here are the details

Robin Thede and London Hughes are set to star in a "Perfect Strangers" reboot that is in development at HBO Max, Variety has confirmed.

In the multi-cam reboot, perfect strangers Deja (Thede) and Poppy (Hughes) unexpectedly discover that they are half sisters when they both inherit a one-bedroom apartment above a trap yoga studio in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Polar opposites, they must learn how to live and work together.

Robin Thede and London Hughes will star in the "Perfect Strangers" reboot for HBO Max. Getty Images

Thede will also write and executive produce the series in addition to starring. Robert L. Boyett, who produced the original series, will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will produce. Thede currently has an overall deal at the studio under her For Better or Words banner.

The original "Perfect Strangers" starred Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker, with Pinchot playing Balki Bartokomous from the fictional island of Mypos. It was created by Dale McRaven and ran for eight seasons and 150 episodes on ABC from 1986-1993.

Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker plays cousins in the original "Perfect Strangers." Alamy Stock Photo

Thede most recently created and stars in the HBO comedy series "A Black Lady Sketch Show." The show received three Emmy nominations for its first season, with the second season premiering back in April. HBO renewed the show for a third season shortly thereafter. She is also known for her work on "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore" and for hosting and executive producing the BET late-night series "The Rundown with Robin Thede."

Hughes is a British writer and comedian. Her past credits include "Laughter Shock" and "History of Swear Words."

Thede is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Hughes is repped by UTA, Curtis Brown, Haven Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.