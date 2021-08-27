People think this police officer is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'twin'

An Alabama police officer is finding fame on the internet thanks to his uncanny resemblance to Hollywood action star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Eric Fields, a patrol lieutenant with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, has caused locals to do double takes for years because of his likeness to the "Jumanji" star.

Fields, seen posing with a local fan named Tyler, has worked for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for 17 years. Morgan County Sheriff's Office

The humble officer, 37, told AL.com he finds the comparisons to Johnson "flattering," and said his action-star looks are a "running joke" among his friends. Even Fields' wife, who often buys him Dwayne Johnson gear for his workouts, sees the resemblance.

Though Fields is a dead ringer for Johnson, 49, with his muscular physique, square jaw and shaved head, the buff cop has also been compared to Johnson's "Fast & Furious" co-star Vin Diesel.

"I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child," Fields told Al.com. "I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess," said Fields.

Fields says the comparisons to Johnson are "flattering" and help him to connect with community members. Morgan County Sheriff's Office

One benefit of looking like a Hollywood A-lister, said Fields, is that it helps him to connect with the citizens of Morgan County. "We really love to get involved with the community, cut up and be neighbors — not just enforcement," he said.

Fields has gained new admirers on the internet since the sheriff's office posted a photo of him on Facebook. Morgan County Sheriff's Office

But, he added, the comparisons to the pro wrestler-turned- actor can be intimidating, too.

"I don’t want to disappoint anybody," said the officer. "I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don’t know. It’s flattering, but it’s also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess.

"I just plan on being me," added the self-described "cut up," who loves making others laugh.

"If it comes up and somebody says (he looks like Johnson), I’ll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me," he explained. "I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter."

After 17 years working for the sheriff's office, Fields has gotten used to locals marveling over his resemblance to Johnson. But after his employers shared a photo of Fields last Friday on Facebook, the rest of the world took notice, too.

In the pic, Fields poses in his police uniform alongside a local Walmart employee named Tyler. The sheriff's office explained in the photo's caption that Tyler had asked another officer in the squad if he could meet the officer "that people say looks like 'The Rock.'" After hearing about Tyler's request, Fields traveled to Walmart to say hello.

Fields' flabbergasted new admirers commented on the post to gush over his appearance.

"Lieutenant Fields DOES look like the Rock!! Dwayne Johnson has his doppelganger," one wrote.

"Identical twins," someone else chimed in.

"He could be a stunt double for the rock if he wanted to be. I’ve never seen someone look so much like him," wrote another.

When another new fan asked if Fields and Johnson could take a side-by-side pic together, the sheriff's office jokingly responded, "We’ve tried but ... they have never been seen in the same place at the same time ... coincidence?"