Voting is now open for the People's Choice Awards

It's time to get voting!

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb announced the nominees for the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, including fan-favorites “This Is Us,” and “The Voice.” While Kathie Lee says voting for the awards is “not quite as important as the midterm elections,” it’s now open.

Best of all, you can vote right here on TODAY.com. Check out the finalists in every People's Choice Awards category and select your favorites.