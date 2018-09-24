Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Voting is now open for the People's Choice Awards

Cast your ballot right here!
by TODAY / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

It's time to get voting!

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb announced the nominees for the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, including fan-favorites “This Is Us,” and “The Voice.” While Kathie Lee says voting for the awards is “not quite as important as the midterm elections,” it’s now open.

Check out the finalists in every People's Choice Awards 2018 category!

Sep.24.201801:56

Best of all, you can vote right here on TODAY.com. Check out the finalists in every People's Choice Awards category and select your favorites.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today