Here are the nominees for the 2022 People's Choice Awards

The nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards are out, and that’s good news for fans!

Unlike other awards shows that rely on venerable, industry-related voting bodies, the PCAs puts the power in the hands of film buffs, TV bingers, music lovers, and anyone around the world with an appreciation for pop culture.

Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Brad Pitt are all nominated this year! Alamy

TODAY is proud to be among the first to announce the nominee list on Wednesday, Oct. 26, highlighting the best in entertainment across 40 categories — from action movies to albums and from pop music to podcasts. And we’re proud to see Hoda & Jenna make the list, too.

While fans will have to wait until Dec. 6 to find out the winners when returning host (and nominee) Kenan Thompson kicks off the live broadcast simultaneously on NBC and E!, they don’t have to wait any longer to have their say in the outcome.

Voting is open now.

The Movie of 2022

“Bullet Train”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“Elvis”

“Jurassic World Dominion”

“Nope”

“The Batman”

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

The Comedy Movie of 2022

“Fire Island”

“Hustle”

“Hocus Pocus 2”

“Marry Me”

“Senior Year”

“The Adam Project”

“The Lost City”

“Ticket to Paradise”

The Action Movie of 2022

“Black Adam”

“Bullet Train”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“Jurassic World Dominion”

“The Batman”

“The Woman King”

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

The Drama Movie of 2022

“Nope”

“Death on the Nile”

“Don't Worry Darling”

“Elvis”

“Halloween Ends”

“Luckiest Girl Alive”

“Scream”

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

Brad Pitt received a nod for his role in "Bullet Train." Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

The Male Movie Star of 2022

Brad Pitt, “Bullet Train”

Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Chris Pratt, “ Jurassic World Dominion”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”

Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”

Miles Teller, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Jennifer Lopez is back in the running as Female Movie Star of 2022 for her role in "Marry Me." Alamy

The Female Movie Star of 2022

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”

Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project”

Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”

Joey King, “Bullet Train”

Keke Palmer, “Nope”

Queen Latifa, “Hustle”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

The Drama Movie Star of 2022

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”

Florence Pugh, “Don't Worry Darling”

Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”

Harry Styles, “Don't Worry Darling”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween Ends”

Keke Palmer, “Nope”

Mila Kunis, “Luckiest Girl Alive”

The Comedy Movie Star of 2022

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

Channing Tatum, “The Lost City”

Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project”

Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”

Julia Roberts, “Ticket to Paradise”

Queen Latifah, “Hustle”

Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project”

Sandra Bullock, “The Lost City”

The Action Movie Star of 2022

Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World Dominion”

Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Joey King, “Bullet Train”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Zöe Kravitz, “The Batman”

"House of Dragon" is making its debut with its first nomination. The popular series is nominated for Show of 2022. HBO

The Show of 2022

“Abbott Elementary”

“Better Call Saul”

“Grey's Anatomy”

“House of the Dragon”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

The Drama Show of 2022

“Better Call Saul”

“Cobra Kai”

“Euphoria”

“Grey's Anatomy”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

“Ozark”

“The Walking Dead”

“This Is Us”

The Comedy Show of 2022

“Abbott Elementary”

“Black-ish”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Never Have I Ever”

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”

“Young Rock”

“Young Sheldon”

"The Kardashians" got a nod for Best Reality TV Show of 2022. Will they take home the win? Hulu

The Reality Show of 2022

“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”

“Below Deck Sailing Yacht”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“The Kardashians”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Selling Sunset”

The Competition Show of 2022

“America's Got Talent”

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul's Drag Race”

“The Bachelorette”

“The Masked Singer”

“Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“The Voice”

The Male TV Star of 2022

Dwayne Johnson, “Young Rock”

Ewan McGregor, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Ice-T, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Noah Schnapp, “Stranger Things”

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Oscar Isaac, “Moon Knight”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

The Female TV Star of 2022

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Ellen Pompeo, “Grey's Anatomy”

Kristen Bell, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law &Order: Special Victims Unit”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Mandy Moore was nominated for the final season of "This Is Us." NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Drama TV Star of 2022

Ellen Pompeo, “Grey's Anatomy”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

The Comedy TV Star of 2022

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Dwayne Johnson, “Young Rock”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Bell, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-Ish”

Congrats! Our very own ladies, Hoda and Jenna are nominated for Best Daytime Talk Show of 2022. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The Daytime Talk Show of 2022

“Good Morning America”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The View”

“Today with Hoda and Jenna”

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2022

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Daily Show”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

The Competition Contestant of 2022

Charli D'Amelio, “Dancing with the Stars”

Bosco, “RuPaul's Drag Race”

Gabby Windey, “The Bachelorette”

Mayyas, “America's Got Talent”

Noah Thompson, “American Idol”

Selma Blair, “Dancing with the Stars”

Teyana Taylor, “The Masked Singer”

Willow Pill, “RuPaul's Drag Race”

The Reality TV Star of 2022

Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”

Garcelle Beauvais, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Kenya Moore, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Khloé Kardashian, “The Kardashians”

Kim Kardashian, “The Kardashians”

Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony in Netflix's "Bridgerton." Bridgerton was nominated for most bingeworthy show. Netflix

The Bingeworthy Show of 2022

“Bridgerton”

“Bel-Air”

“Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Inventing Anna”

“Severance”

“The Bear”

“The Boys”

“The Thing About Pam”

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022

“House of The Dragon”

“La Brea”

“Moon Knight”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

“Stranger Things”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“The Umbrella Academy”

The Male Artist of 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

No surprise that Beyonce scored a nod for Female Artist of 2022. Getty Images

The Female Artist of 2022

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

The Group of 2022

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

The Song of 2022

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga

“Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems

Harry Styles' album "Harry's House" is up for The Album of 2022 among other nominations! Lillie Eiger

The Album of 2022

“Dawn FM,” The Weeknd

“Growin' Up,” Luke Combs

“Harry's House,” Harry Styles

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Special,” Lizzo

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

The Country Artist of 2022

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

The Latin Artist of 2022

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

The New Artist of 2022

Chlöe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

Taylor Swift who just dropped her latest album, "Midnights," is up for Best Music Video of 2022. Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

The Music Video of 2022

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS),” Charlie Puth

“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez

“Oh My God,” Adele

“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK

“PROVENZA,” KAROL G

“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official,” BTS

The Collaboration Song of 2022

“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat

“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage

“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

The Concert Tour of 2022

BTS, “Permission to Dance on Stage”

Bad Bunny, “World's Hottest Tour”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour”

Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia Tour”

“Ed Sheeran Tour”

Harry Styles, “Love On Tour”

Lady Gaga, “The Chromatica Ball”

Luke Combs, “The Middle of Somewhere Tour”

The Social Celebrity of 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg

Addison Rae speaks onstage during the Snap Inc 2022 NewFronts at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 03, 2022 in New York. Noam Galai / Getty Images

The Social Star of 2022

Addison Rae

Brent Rivera

Charli D'Amelio

Jay Shetty

Khaby Lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

Mr Beast

Noah Beck

The Comedy Act of 2022

“Amy Schumer: Whore Tour”

“Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022”

“David Spade: Nothing Personal”

“Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum”

“Kevin Hart: Reality Check”

“Steve Martin & Martin Short: You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today”

“Wanda Sykes - Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration”

“Whitney Cummings: Jokes”

Serena Williams is nominated for Game Changer of 2022. Christophe Archambault / AFP - Getty Images

The Game Changer of 2022

Chloe Kim

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Nathan Chen

Rafael Nadal

Russell Wilson

Serena Williams

Steph Curry

The Pop Podcast of 2022

“Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain”

“Archetypes”

“Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”

“Call Her Daddy”

“Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend”

“Not Skinny But Not Fat”

“SmartLess”

“Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer”