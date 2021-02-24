The U.S. Postal Service is giving its delivery trucks a makeover, and people seem to have mixed opinions about the new design.

On Tuesday, the Postal Service announced that it will be creating "a new generation of U.S.-built postal delivery vehicles" that will replace its current delivery fleet, which includes many trucks that are at least 30 years old.

Over the next decade, the service will work with the manufacturer Oshkosh Defense to assemble 50,000 to 165,000 delivery trucks and the two partners have even given the trucks a new name: "Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV)."

