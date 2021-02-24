The U.S. Postal Service is giving its delivery trucks a makeover, and people seem to have mixed opinions about the new design.
On Tuesday, the Postal Service announced that it will be creating "a new generation of U.S.-built postal delivery vehicles" that will replace its current delivery fleet, which includes many trucks that are at least 30 years old.
Over the next decade, the service will work with the manufacturer Oshkosh Defense to assemble 50,000 to 165,000 delivery trucks and the two partners have even given the trucks a new name: "Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV)."
What sets these new trucks apart? For starters, they'll include improved features like air conditioning and heating and a more ergonomic design. The vehicles will also have advanced technology, such as 360-degree cameras, advanced braking and a front- and rear-collision avoidance system.
The delivery trucks will also be equipped with fuel-efficient internal combustion engines or battery electric powertrains. According to a press release from the Postal Service, the cars can also "be retrofitted to keep pace with advances in electric vehicle technologies."
“Our fleet modernization also reflects the Postal Service’s commitment to a more environmentally sustainable mix of vehicles,” Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy said in a statement. “Because we operate one of the largest civilian government fleets in the world, we are committed to pursuing near-term and long-term opportunities to reduce our impact on the environment.”
The Postal Service has invested $482 million into its contact with Oshkosh Defense and the revamped delivery trucks are just one part of the company's plans to become the "preferred delivery service provider for the American public."
You can expect to see the new vehicles on the road in 2023, but a lot of Twitter users aren't exactly looking forward to it.
Many social media users called the design "ugly" and some thought the new truck has lost its nostalgic touch.
Interestingly enough, a lot of folks thought the trucks looked like something out of a Pixar movie.
Some particularly thought of the film "Cars" after seeing the new design.
Still, some were willing to overlook the cartoonish design once they heard that the cars would be more eco-friendly.
And some folks even applauded the service for taking a modern approach to the design.
The photos even made some people smile.
So, what do you think about the new Postal Service truck?