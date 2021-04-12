There's officially a playlist for everything — including your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Spotify, the popular music streaming service, has seen a 350% increase in fan-generated podcasts related to the vaccine in the past 90 days, with users creating more than 7,700 vaccine-related playlists globally since Jan. 1.

As vaccines become more readily available across the country, people are clearly excited, and they're turning to music to help them celebrate. According to Spotify, many users are even naming their playlists after the specific vaccine they received.

The music streaming service is getting in on the fun and recently released its very own "Vaccine Songs Playlist" to help guide folks through their whole vaccine journey - from making the appointment to getting that coveted shot and celebrating afterwards. Spotify teamed up with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative and added a link to Get Vaccine Answers right in the playlist to help add an educational component, too.

So, what songs made the final cut? Spotify's playlist features 25 songs from an eclectic mix of artists ranging from Dolly Parton to Billy Joel. The list includes the very appropriate song "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" from rock legend Pat Benatar and Lady Gaga's aptly named song "The Cure."

Several of the songs are feel-good tunes that represent people's hope when they get their COVID-19 vaccine. Naturally, "Good Days" by SZA, "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves and "Here Comes the Sun" by the Beatles all made the cut.

When you're fully vaccinated, you can't help but feel a huge sense of glee, and the playlist has several party anthems too like Lizzo's "Good As Hell," Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" and "I'm So Excited" by the Pointer Sisters.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Dolly Parton's hit "Jolene" also makes an appearance on the playlist, and rightfully so. After all, the singer sang her very own vaccine version of the song in March when she received her own vaccine.

“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate / Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiine, ‘cause once you’re dead then that’s a bit too late," she sang.

Music playlists are just the latest way people are celebrating getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Many people across the country have begun dressing up to their appointments since they're so excited. Dolly Parton even inspired a fashion trend after she wore a cold-shoulder top to her appointment.