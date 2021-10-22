Penn Badgley weighs in on the worst thing his 'Gossip Girl' character ever did

Like many “Gossip Girl” fans, Penn Badgley thinks his character from the teen drama, Dan Humphrey, was “the worst.”

But if he had to pick the absolute worst thing Humphrey ever did?

“He outed his sister losing her virginity,” Badgley, 34, recalled in a recent video for Esquire. “These storylines are twisted. This is villainous.”

Badgley starred in “Gossip Girl,” which followed the lives of privileged teens on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, from 2007 to 2012.

He also looked back at one of the hardest “Gossip Girl” scenes he ever filmed — one near the end, when Gossip Girl’s true identity is revealed.

“The last one, where I had to say, ‘Gossip Girl is dead,’... I could not keep it together,” he said. “Something came over me and I just couldn’t say … I kept laughing, I just couldn’t stop, I was sweating, I was, like, having an out-of-body experience.”

In his Esquire interview, Badgley also reflected on his reputation for “playing villainous and off-putting characters,” joking, “how did I end up here?”

“Off-putting” is a mild way to describe the character he currently plays in the Netflix psychological thriller “You” — a serial killer consumed by his romantic obsessions.

Badgley revealed how he prepared himself to portray a psychopath.

“I do think about it and I do worry about it,” he said. “Honestly, for me, acting is just a very spiritual thing where I’m just present with the words I read on the screen, and when it’s awful and it kind of makes your skin crawl, then that’s what comes up and that’s what I do.”