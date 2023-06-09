Joe Goldberg may not be the dancing type on "You," but Penn Badgley is just fine busting out the "Elaine dance" right in front of the legend herself.

Badgley, who portrays the creepy serial killer Goldberg on the hit Netflix show "You," shared an Instagram video of him doing his best impression of the famously terrible dance performed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes on "Seinfeld."

Standing and looking unimpressed just off camera was Louis-Dreyfus herself. She raises her eyebrows in dismay after seeing Badgley's display.

Badgley had the awkward kicks and swinging thumbs of Elaine's herky-jerky dance down pat.

"He nailed it," Al Roker said on TODAY on June 9.

"This is the greatest thing I’ve seen in a very long time 😂😂😂" one commenter wrote on Instagram.

Badgley begins by lip-syncing the dialogue from the original "Seinfeld" scene in "The Little Kicks" episode, where Elaine tries to get the office party started.

On the show, Elaine was oblivious to her awful dance moves, and no one at the party had the heart to tell her.

"It's more like a full-body dry heave set to music," Jason Alexander's George Constanza jokes about her dancing later in the episode.

Badgley's performance came together because Louis-Dreyfus was a guest on his podcast, “Podcrushed."

She talked about when she realized "Seinfeld" had become a cultural phenomenon in the 1990s.

"When we were doing the finale, they had to put up big barriers by the gate because there were people on the other side with long lenses trying to take pictures of who was gonna be in the finale," she said. "I remember thinking, ‘Seriously?' And then I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I guess this is really a big deal.’

"It was a big deal to me personally because I was doing the show for nine years, so it was my heart and soul, of course," she continued. "But to see the impact in that moment, that’s when it kind of first struck me that this was maybe ginormous.”