'Pen15' to end with season 2 on Hulu

"Pen15," Hulu's comedy series created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, will end with its second season. The remaining episodes of the now final season will debut on the streamer on Dec. 3.

A Hulu representative confirmed the news to Variety, stating that Erskine and Konkle "feel the story they wanted to tell has come to an end with the upcoming second half of Season 2."

"Hulu will continue to leave the door open for more 'Pen15' in the future and look forward to working with (Erskine and Konkle) again," the rep continued.

The ending of "Pen15" comes as somewhat of a surprise. The series has been a breakout hit for the streamer since its premiere in February 2019, garnering critical acclaim, a devoted fan base and a surprise Emmy nomination for outstanding comedy series during this year's awards season. The show stars Erskine and Konkle as 13-year-old versions of themselves at the turn of the millennium. Other middle schoolers in the show are played by actual teenagers.

Leading up to the release of the second half of season two, both Erskine and Konkle had discussed the show's conclusion quite candidly, stating that they had envisioned the series' story as a three-season arc and that safety precautions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic had made the production much more difficult to put together.

"Pen15" is created, written and executive produced by Erskine, Konkle and Sam Zvibleman. Debbie Liebling serves as executive producer alongside Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island and Becky Sloviter of Party Over Here. The show is produced by AwesomenessTV.