Peloton actress Monica Ruiz lands role in 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

Monica Ruiz, the actress who played the wife in a widely panned Peloton holiday commercial landed a new role as a guest star on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Ruiz is in two episodes playing a character called “Dr. Escobar,” a spokesperson confirmed. They are slated to air Jan. 30-31, barring any news coverage that preempts the episodes.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

They couldn’t tell TODAY any more details about her character because it would give away a story line before it aired!

Monica Ruiz in the Peloton holiday commercial. Peloton/ Youtube

Ruiz made national news after the Peloton commercial aired. In it, Ruiz had a frightened look as she begins a yearlong fitness journey after her husband gives her a Peloton exercise bike for Christmas. The commercial received swift backlash from viewers who saw it as sexist.

"Honestly, I think it was just my face,'' Monica Ruiz told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in her first television interview since the ad went viral.

"My eyebrows looked worried I guess. People were like, 'You look scared.' I'm telling you, it was my face, that was the problem, and it just exploded it from there. She looks worried," Ruiz said of her character in the 30-second spot.

Ruiz immediately booked another commercial after the Peloton ad aired. The second commercial was for Ryan Reynolds’ company, Aviation Gin, and it made light of the backlash surrounding the original.

Ruiz reprised her character, and seemingly gets help from her friends after escaping her old life.