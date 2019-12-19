TODAY’s Hot List is back! 8 bestsellers for the holidays that make great last-minute gifts

Peloton actress Monica Ruiz lands role in 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

The episodes she guest stars in are slated to air in late January.
"The Bold and the Beautiful" Set
Katrina Bowden and Monica Ruiz on the set of "The Bold and the Beautiful."(C) Howard Wise/jpistudios.com / (C) Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

By Samantha Kubota

Monica Ruiz, the actress who played the wife in a widely panned Peloton holiday commercial landed a new role as a guest star on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Ruiz is in two episodes playing a character called “Dr. Escobar,” a spokesperson confirmed. They are slated to air Jan. 30-31, barring any news coverage that preempts the episodes.

They couldn’t tell TODAY any more details about her character because it would give away a story line before it aired!

Monica Ruiz in the Peloton holiday commercial.Peloton/ Youtube

Ruiz made national news after the Peloton commercial aired. In it, Ruiz had a frightened look as she begins a yearlong fitness journey after her husband gives her a Peloton exercise bike for Christmas. The commercial received swift backlash from viewers who saw it as sexist.

"Honestly, I think it was just my face,'' Monica Ruiz told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in her first television interview since the ad went viral.

"My eyebrows looked worried I guess. People were like, 'You look scared.' I'm telling you, it was my face, that was the problem, and it just exploded it from there. She looks worried," Ruiz said of her character in the 30-second spot.

Ruiz immediately booked another commercial after the Peloton ad aired. The second commercial was for Ryan Reynolds’ company, Aviation Gin, and it made light of the backlash surrounding the original.

Ruiz reprised her character, and seemingly gets help from her friends after escaping her old life.

Samantha Kubota

Samantha Kubota is a digital journalist and editor for TODAY.com.