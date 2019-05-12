Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 12, 2019, 1:11 PM UTC / Updated May 12, 2019, 3:04 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Peggy Lipton, star of "The Mod Squad" and "Twin Peaks," died of cancer on Saturday at the age of 72. Her daughters, Kidada Jones and "Parks and Recreation" star Rashida Jones first confirmed the sad news to the Los Angeles Times.

"We are heartbroken that our beloved mother passed away from cancer today," said Lipton's daughters. "She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her. We can't put all of our feelings into words right now but we will say: Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us. We ask that you respect our family's privacy."

Born in 1946, Lipton grew up on Long Island and got her start in show business working as a model during her teenage years in New York City. In 1964, her family moved to Los Angeles, where she subsequently landed roles on "The John Forsythe Show," "Bewitched," and "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour."

Her big break came when she was cast on "The Mod Squad," as one of a trio of hippie police officers. The show was countercultural for its time and Lipton quickly became an "It Girl" of her generation, known for her long blonde hair and bell-bottom pants.

A multi-talented woman, Lipton also enjoyed a singing career, with three of her songs hitting the Billboard charts.

Lipton was married to Grammy-winning Quincy Jones from 1974 to 1990 and their two daughters both became actresses, with the younger Rashida earning acclaim for role on the NBC comedy "Parks and Recreation" and Kidada going on to work as a designer for The Walt Disney Company.

Lipton chose to step away from show business to raise her daughters, but made a return to television in the role of diner owner Norma Jennings on the David Lynch cult classic, "Twin Peaks." When the show returned in 2017, she reprised her role.

After a colon cancer diagnosis in 2004, Lipton received treatment and went on to play roles in films including "When in Rome," "A Dog's Purpose" and appeared in her daughter Rashida's Netflix documentary, "Quincy."