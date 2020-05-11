NBCUniversal's new Peacock streaming channel is kicking off its fresh content in a big — but also bite-sized — way.

On Monday, Peacock announced the launch of "The At-Home Variety Show, Featuring Seth MacFarlane." The short-form series will feature a whole bunch of our favorite stars, and is geared to both entertain and raise awareness and support for charities.

"Family Guy" and "The Orville" creator Seth MacFarlane will host the short series. Mike Smith / TODAY

Beginning Monday, May 11, the shows (most of which will run under 10 minutes) will feature stars including: Fred Armisen, Elizabeth Banks, D'Arcy Carden, Todd Chrisley, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ben Feldman, Will Forte, Soleil Moon Frye, Kevin Hart, Sean Hayes, Ed Helms, Dulé Hill, Tara Lipinski, Mario Lopez, Jane Lynch, Christopher Meloni, Ne-Yo, Patton Oswalt, Amy Poehler, Emmy Rossum, Craig Robinson, Tony Shalhoub, the Team USA athletes and Johnny Weir — plus more!

Andy Cohen and Christopher Meloni are on board? Sign us up! Getty Images

"We are excited to stream 'The At-Home Variety Show' on Peacock," said Bill McGoldrick, president of original content for Peacock, in a statement. "Peacock's launch coincides with a moment in our history when connection, community and content are more important than ever. We want to deliver fun and timely content in a way that only Peacock can, by bringing together entertainment, news and sports to support these great charities."

Also expected to make appearances are Mark Wahlberg, Amy Poheler, Jane Lynch ... Getty Images/ FilmMagic/ TODAY

Currently the streaming service is available to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers in the U.S., but anyone can watch the show on Peacock's social handles, including YouTube and Facebook; Instagram and Twitter are available to follow along using the #PeacockVarietyShow hashtag. Peacock officially launches widely on July 15.

... Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Hart and Patton Oswalt. Good times! Getty Images/ TODAY

But it's not just about entertainment: Peacock is donating to three national nonprofit organizations who have existing and on-the-ground efforts supporting people who've been impacted by the pandemic, as well as essential workers: Feeding America, Americares and the United Way. Viewers will be invited to support those efforts by going to a special webpage, which will feature links to those partner organizations.

So get ready to tune in! The first segment airs tonight, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET. Shows are set to run for four weeks.

NBCUniversal, which owns Peacock, is also home to TODAY.