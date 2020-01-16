New shows by Mindy Kaling, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey coming to Peacock

On Thursday, NBCUniversal unveiled its plans for Peacock, a new streaming service that will feature a mix of current NBC shows, original scripted series, movies from the Universal Pictures library, sports content and news programs.

A few of the original shows exclusive to Peacock were announced on Thursday, and the offerings include some big names in comedy.

Amy Poehler will produce the coming-of-age comedy comedy "Division One," which is reportedly about an underdog women's collegiate soccer team that gets a new coach who used to play the sport herself. Retired pro-soccer player Abby Wambach will also executive produce alongside the "Parks and Recreation" star.

Tina Fey will executive produce the music themed comedy "Girls5Eva." NBC describes the new series as, "When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5Eva?"

Mindy Kaling is also developing a new comedy called "Expecting," which reportedly centers on Ellie, a single woman who asks her gay best friend to be her sperm donor right before her 39th birthday.

Peacock will offer three pricing options for viewers. The most basic option, Peacock Free, will feature some content accompanied by some ads. The next level, Peacock Premium, will give users access to a more robust library of ad-supported content for $4.99 a month. For another $5, premium users can upgrade to a completely ad-free experience.

