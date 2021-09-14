Peacock announces cast for 'Bel-Air,' the reimagined 'Fresh Prince' series

Peacock has unveiled the cast that will follow Jabari Banks as he becomes the prince of a town called Bel-Air.

NBC's streaming network shared the nine series regulars who will join Banks in "Bel-Air," a reboot of the classic '90s hit "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" in which Banks plays the character made famous by Will Smith, who is an executive producer of the new show.

Smith, 52, gave the Philadelphia native the surprise of his life last month when he informed him on a video call that Banks had landed the starring role of Will that was first played by Smith, another homegrown Philadelphia star.

On Tuesday, Peacock announced the rest of the regular cast playing the roles made famous from the original sitcom. The roles of Vivian and Phillip Banks, who were Smith's aunt and uncle in the original, will be played by Cassandra Freeman and Adrian Holmes.

Olly Sholotan will play Carlton Banks, the role (and dance) made iconic by Alfonso Ribeiro in the original. Coco Jones and Akira Akbar will play Carlton's sisters, Hilary Banks and Ashley Banks, respectively.

Jimmy Akingbola will step into the shoes of the family butler, Geoffrey, while "Snowfall's" Jordan L. Jones will play Jazz, the role originally played by Smith's former rap sidekick, DJ Jazzy Jeff. Simone Joy Jones will play Lisa, Will's love interest.

T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson are the co-showrunners and executive producers, Morgan Cooper is the director, co-writer and an executive producer, and Smith is also an executive producer.

The rebooted show will be one hour instead of a half hour like the original and will be more of a drama than a comedy. "Bel-Air" also focuses more on Will's journey from the streets of Philadelphia to living with relatives in the opulence of Bel-Air than the original.

The new show has already been picked up for two seasons, which Smith shared last year. It's one of several reboots from Peacock, which is also reconsidering "Battlestar Galactica" and "Queer as Folk," while already having released a rebooted "Saved by the Bell" and "Punky Brewster."

