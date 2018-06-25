Beloved 'Old Man' Richard Harrison from 'Pawn Stars' dies at 77

share tweet pin email

Richard Harrison, the beloved "Old Man" on the History network's long-running reality series "Pawn Stars," has died of Parkinson's disease. He was 77.

Harrison's son and co-star on the series, Rick Harrison, revealed the news on Instagram Monday morning, sharing a photo of his father in sunglasses and a signature fedora.

"Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over," he wrote next to the pic.

"He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him," Harrison added.

Harrison went on to say that his father "lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor."

Getty Images "Pawn Stars" personality Richard "The Old Man" Harrison (L) poses with his son and co-star Rick Harrison in 2014.

Harrison also shared a second photo of his father as a smiling young man in his Navy uniform.

On Facebook, Harrison wrote that fans would remember his candid dad as "the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking ... voice of absolute reason" on the show.

The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop's website called the Richard Harrison "the unquestioned patriarch" of the Las Vegas-based family business, which opened its doors in 1988. "Pawn Stars" debuted on the History network in July 2009.