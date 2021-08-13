Paulina Porizkova posts teary photo with emotional message after 'betrayal'

Paulina Porizkova opened up about betrayal and heartache in a candid Instagram post.

The writer and former supermodel, 56, shared an unfiltered photo of herself with tears in her eyes.

“I know you all enjoy happy posts, seeing people pick themselves up, dust off their pants and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know this fall just made them stronger and better people. But. Everyday is not a happy day in the path of recovery,” she wrote in the caption.

She then described her struggle to “trust after being betrayed.”

“When you’ve been betrayed- promised something, only to have that promise broken without your participation - you were blindsided,” she wrote. “You trusted someone you loved, and now all love is suspect.”

Porizkova did not go into specifics about the betrayal she was referring to. Last year she discussed in several social media posts her feelings of anger and grief after she discovered that her late husband, singer and producer Ric Ocasek, who died in 2019, did not include her in his will. She went on to engage in a legal battle against his estate, according to The New York Times.

Tabloids also reported she and screenwriter-director Aaron Sorkin, 60, parted ways this summer after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Academy Awards in April.

“Love is not possible without trust. And a world without love is not worth living. (All kinds of love),” she wrote in her latest Instagram post. “So what does one do when you want to stay open, but the wind of betrayal keeps slamming the door? I guess -maybe - walk outside and brave the weather?”

She ended on a more light-hearted note.

“You’ll find me in the metaphorical closet pilling on layers for protection,” she wrote. “For you who’d like to point out a crying selfie is the height of narcissism, I whole-heartedly agree!”

After sharing her vulnerable photo and message, Porizkova was inundated with supporting comments — including a message of love from actor Andie MacDowell.

“We are all just walking each other home I’ll send you a great big hug you deserve all the love,” MacDowell commented. “I’ve been feeling like crying for the last few days for no particular reason I keep trying to take deep breath’s (sic) to make it go away sometimes it just sits with you anyway honey loads of love.”