'My precious angels': 2 of Paula Abdul's dogs die in the same week

Paula Abdul is grieving after not one but two of her dogs passed away within a one-week period.

The former “American Idol” judge revealed the news Monday in an Instagram post.

“This last week, I lost two of my precious angels- Tinkerbell and Charity,” she captioned a series of photos of her and the dogs.

“A big piece of my heart is missing. So grateful to have been their Mommy and for all the unconditional love they gave me for all these years. It’s amazing the kind of love a dog provides- it’s truly a gift from God,” she wrote.

Abdul, who did not reveal how the animals died, adopted a Chihuahua named Nemo from Matchmaker Rescue, an animal shelter in Bakersfield, California, last month.

She also has another dog that fans know and love named Bessie Moo.

Not long after adopting Nemo, the "Straight Up" singer shared a video of herself lounging around with her pooches.

"Just call me Dr. Doolittle," she wrote.