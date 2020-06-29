Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Paul Walker's daughter shares sweet selfie with Vin Diesel's kids

The late actor's 21-year-old daughter, Meadow, shared the sweet snap on Instagram.

By Gina Vivinetto

It's been nearly seven years since Paul Walker died in a tragic car accident, but the late actor's daughter, Meadow Walker, is proving her father's connection to his "Fast & Furious" co-star Vin Diesel is still strong.

Meadow, 21, snapped a cute selfie with Diesel's kids, Hania, 12, Vincent, 10, and Pauline, 5, and shared it Monday on Instagram with the caption "family, forever."

Fans know the bond between Walker and Diesel, who co-starred together in five "Fast & Furious" films, was a strong one.

Vin Diesel, left, and Paul Walker co-starred together in five of the "Fast & Furious" movies.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shortly after Diesel and his longtime love, Paloma Jimenez, welcomed youngest daughter Pauline in 2015, Diesel told TODAY's Natalie Morales that the little girl's name was a tribute to Walker.

"It felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world," Diesel explained.

Meadow's selfie with Diesel's kids comes nearly three months after she shared a throwback video of herself as little girl excitedly surprising her dad on his birthday. In the cute clip, Meadow pops out from behind a door and shouts "Hi!" Walker then grabs his daughter and holds her in a bear hug.

Meadow's recent selfie with Diesel's kids is hardly the only time she's shared a photo with the actor's family. Last August, she shared a sweet snap of herself holding Hania in a loving embrace.

She captioned it, "With my angel."

Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a contributor for TODAY.com