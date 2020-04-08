Paul Walker's daughter shares sweet video of her late father

Sign up for our newsletter

Paul Walker may have always played a tough guy in the movies, but in videos and pictures his daughter shares on Instagram, it’s clear he had a soft side.

Walker’s only daughter, Meadow, 21, shared a sweet video on Tuesday of her surprising her dad for his birthday by popping out from behind a door and shouting “Hi!”

"What the hell!” he laughs. “You just scared the hell out of me.”

He then pulls her into a bear hug and the clip ends.

Paul Walker died in a car crash in 2013 in Valencia, California, at the age of 40.

"I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right,” Meadow wrote on her post on Tuesday. "Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx"

Meadow has helped to continued her father’s legacy through the Paul Walker Foundation, which is currently helping raise money to help the LA Regional Food Bank provide meals to kids during the COVID-19 crisis.