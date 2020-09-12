Paul Walker's daughter Meadow honors her late father on his birthday

Sign up for our newsletter

Paul Walker would have been 47 years old today, and his only child is celebrating that milestone by honoring his memory with a sweet Instagram post.

The late actor’s daughter, Meadow, 21, shared a throwback photo of the father-daughter duo, where Walker can be seen holding his daughter when she was just a toddler.

"The moment I realized we are twins," she captioned the pic, where "The Fast and the Furious" star's trademark baby blue eyes can be seen. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul."

Paul Walker died in a car crash in 2013 in Valencia, California at age 40. Meadow was 16 years old at the time.

Lots of fans, friends and followers took to the comments section of the post to share their love for the pair.

Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber simply commented a heart emoji.

Walker's co-star from "The Fast and the Furious" Jordana Brewster wrote, "The most beautiful."

One fan commented, "Love both of these beautiful souls so much ❤️❤️❤️ Forever and ever!"

Meadow, who works as a model, has helped continue her father’s legacy through the Paul Walker Foundation, which has been raising money to help the L.A. Regional Food Bank provide meals to kids during the pandemic.

In addition to keeping her father's legacy alive through his foundation, she also celebrates his memory on social media often.

In April, she shared a sweet video of her surprising her dad for his birthday by popping out from behind a door and shouting “Hi!”

What the hell!” he laughs. “You just scared the hell out of me.”

He then pulls her into a big bear hug, like only a dad can do.