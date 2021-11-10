Why Paul Rudd was the perfect pick for People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Paul Rudd has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive — and we think the magazine picked the perfect guy.

After all, Rudd, who's still boyishly handsome at 52, possesses gorgeous green eyes and a dazzling smile. He's charming on and off the screen and he's racked up numerous acting awards.

More importantly, Hollywood's most famous nice guy, who’s been married to wife Julie Yaeger since 2003, goes out of his ways to make others happy, an increasingly attractive quality during times of rampant divisiveness. As the "Ant-Man" star's fans and friends know, he's been melting hearts for decades with his kindness.

Take, for example, the time in November 2020 that Rudd handed out cookies in the rain to voters in Brooklyn. In a video posted on Twitter at the time, Rudd can be seen wearing a face mask while encouraging others to do their civic duty by offering them sweet treats.

Naturally, the video went viral with many fans responding to say what a stand-up human the actor was. "If my wife told me she was leaving me to be with Paul Rudd, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I can see that. Say hi to him for me,’” wrote one.

Just two months before, the "Clueless" star poked fun at his youthful looks when he starred in a public service announcement encouraging millennials to wear face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The PSA, titled “Certified Young Person Paul Rudd Wants You To Wear A Mask” showed Rudd clumsily using slang to try to convince his fellow youngsters to mask up and stay safe.

"Masks protect you and your dank squad," the actor says in the clip.

Rudd, far left, and fellow Marvel stars Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey, Jr., Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner joined Disney CEO Bob Iger (center) to announce a $5 million donation to children's hospitals across the country in April 2019. Jeff Gritchen / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

In April 2019, Rudd and his fellow "Avengers: Endgame" stars — including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Brie Larson — proved they were real-life superheroes when they appeared together at Disneyland to announce a $5 million donation — made through the Avengers Universe Unites campaign — to children’s hospitals across the country, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Rudd and his co-stars later met up with kids from local Boys and Girls Clubs.

Late night host Stephen Colbert has famously described Rudd as "the nicest guy on the planet." During Rudd's visit to "The Colbert Report" in June 2014, Colbert reminded the actor that when he first met Colbert's young daughter, he sang Britney Spears' hit "Oops!... I Did It Again" over and over with her simply to "keep her entertained."

Of course, sometimes Rudd's big heart gets ahead of him.

In 2014, during a live interview with a news channel in Kansas City, Missouri, the actor, who grew up in the city, got so excited when the Kansas City Royals made it to the World Series, he invited everyone watching to come celebrate at his mom's house.

"Party at my mom's, man!" joked Rudd. "She's out of town. I've got a keg. It's gonna be sweet."