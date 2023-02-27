Paul Mescal clarifies how to pronounce his last name — and it’s not like the liquor

Paul Mescal is nominated for an Academy Award, but don’t be surprised if his name is mispronounced if he wins.

“People get confused with how to pronounce my name because of the drink mezcal,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Everybody does it,” he added.

So if “mezcal" isn't the right pronunciation for the "Normal People" actor's last name, what is? Mescal clarified in the interview: "I pronounce it ‘mess-cull.'"

"I wonder if I launched a tequila line, I would call it Mescal’s Mezcal. I’m on the fence. Yeah, I’m on the fence on that one," he continued.

Mescal joins a long list of celebrities whose names are commonly mispronounced, joining the likes of such stars as Adele, Rihanna and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Mescal, who won an Emmy Award in 2020 for best lead actor in a limited series or movie for “Normal People,” is now up for a best actor Academy Award for “Aftersun.”

On the day the Oscar nominations were announced in January, Mescal’s sister, Nell Mescal, tweeted that their mother was preparing to undergo chemotherapy. He said finding about his nomination helped shift their family’s focus.

“There’s stuff going on at home that is difficult, and this has given my family a very welcome respite and something that I never thought that my job and something that I love very dearly could do,” he told the BBC earlier this month.

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will air live on ABC and will also be streamed on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.