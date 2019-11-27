Sign up for our newsletter

Paul McCartney is available for holiday parties. Who knew?

The former Beatles great performed the band’s 1963 classic “I Saw Her Standing There” last Saturday while serenading his wife at Hudson House, an event facility in Jersey City, New Jersey.

McCartney, 77, took the microphone and sang to wife Nancy Shevell, 60, while onlookers whipped out their phones and danced along.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

McCartney and Shevell were on hand for a holiday party for New England Motor Freight. Shevell is an executive at the trucking company, which is owned by her family.

A spokeswoman for Landmark Hospitality, which owns Hudson House, said they were thrilled McCartney stopped by.

“It was wonderful,” she said in a statement, via NJ.com.

"Paul McCartney, his wife and their entire staff were all a pleasure to work with and we hope to continue this tradition of creating memories with them.”

McCartney is no stranger to embracing his Beatles roots. In 2018, he re-created the band's infamous "Abbey Road" album cover.

He was also one of the more memorable guests on James Corden's popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment on his "Late Late Show," during which time he wound singing in a pub. Maybe he was just warming up for the big holiday party?