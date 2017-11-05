Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger are married!
It's been a tumultuous couple of years for Oswalt, 48. We've watched the stand-up comedian go through the heartbreaking death of his first wife and the challenges of single fatherhood — so we couldn't be happier to now see him finding happiness in his relationship with Salenger, 47.
"True love. True happiness. Forever and Always. The Oswalts," Salenger captioned an Instagram photo of their wedding, held Saturday at Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles. The photo shows Oswalt's 8-year-old daughter, Alice, happily standing in between the bride and groom.
Salenger also gave a heartfelt shout-out to the event's photographer, officiant (actress Martha Plimpton) and makeup artist.
Oswalt, on the other hand, played it a little more cool in his post.
"What’d you guys do yesterday?" he wrote alongside the same photo. (Gotta love that humor!)
The couple got engaged in July, with a memorable Photoshopped announcement pic featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The announcement drew unfortunate criticism for coming about 15 months after the death of Oswalt's wife of 11 years, Michelle McNamara — but Oswalt and Salenger spoke out online in a series of messages that addressed their timeline and their right to set it for themselves.
"I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain ... I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again," Salenger wrote. "Most of all ... Alice is happy and feels loved."
She continued, "I have waited 47 years to find true love. Creating our family unit while honoring the brilliant gift Michelle has given me will be my life's goal and happiness."
We wish them all the best in doing just that.