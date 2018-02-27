share tweet pin email

Patton Oswalt wants his late wife, true-crime author Michelle McNamara, to see the results of her years of hard work.

On Tuesday, the comedian took to Twitter to share a photo of a copy of McNamara's posthumously published book, "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," on top of her resting place.

You did it, baby. The book is excellent, the writing brilliant. You tried to bring kindness to chaos, which was your way. #IllBeGoneInTheDark #MichelleMcNamara pic.twitter.com/xUKgEXOmR7 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 27, 2018

"You did it, baby. The book is excellent, the writing brilliant. You tried to bring kindness to chaos, which was your way," Oswalt wrote of the critically acclaimed tome, which was published Tuesday.

In April 2016, McNamara died unexpectedly in her sleep at 46, leaving Oswalt, 49, to care for the couple's daughter Alice, 8, alone.

After his wife's passing, the grieving "King of Queens" alum vowed to finish her book, which she'd been working on since 2013. The book has been described as an alternately intimate and thrilling account of her search for the Golden State Killer, an unidentified man believed to have committed at least 50 sexual assaults and 10 murders in California from 1976-86.

Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic Patton Oswalt poses with his late wife, true-crime author Michelle McNamara, in 2011.

While Oswalt wrote the book's afterword, other contributors helped complete the book for publication.

"She was a very logical person with a lot of compassion,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly of McNamara’s rigorous research and writing process. "When she saw someone act with such cruelty, the logic part of her brain would kick in and go, 'Well, that kind of cruelty should be met with justice, and there should be someone to answer for the victims.'

"To have all of those threads and have it be open and unresolved for so long really ate away at her sense of order," he added. "She took on the pain of the survivors and of (those) that lost family members because of this guy. That’s what drove her."

In November 2017, a year and a half after McNamara's untimely death, Oswalt married his second wife, Meredith Salenger, in front of family and friends in Los Angeles.