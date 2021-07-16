Patti LaBelle reveals surprise singer she listens to often

Patti LaBelle is singing Pink's praises.

During her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday, the legendary R&B diva told host Andy Cohen that she's a big fan of the "All I Know So Far" singer.

"I listen to Pink. I love Pink," said LaBelle, 77, when she was asked to name an artist that Cohen would be surprised to hear she listens to regularly.

The revelation was likely not a surprise to fans of either Grammy winner. After all, they performed together at the 44th annual Grammy Awards ceremony in 2002.

The magical moment happened when Pink and fellow artists Christina Aguilera, Mya and Lil' Kim joined forces to perform their rendition of the funky disco classic "Lady Marmalade," which was made famous in 1974 by the all-girl group LaBelle.

Patti LaBelle, center, joined singers Christina Aguilera, Mya, Pink and Lil' Kim on "Lady Marmalade" at the 44th annual Grammy Awards in 2002. Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Near the star-studded performance's end, LaBelle herself surprised viewers by appearing onstage. The "New Attitude" singer belted out rousing vocal crescendos as her junior soul sisters asked, "Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?" on the frisky tune's chorus.

Over the years, Pink has reminisced about the feud she and Aguilera became embroiled in while working on the song. Now that the bitter feelings are well in the past, the "What About Us" singer may be open to a "Lady Marmalade" reunion.

"I never say 'never' about anything," Pink told Variety at the May premiere of her "All I Know So Far" documentary.

"All the fun stuff that's happened in my life has been almost by accident," she added.

