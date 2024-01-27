Patrick Mahomes Sr. reveals which one of the Kelce brothers is the wildest

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has seen all sides of the Kelce brothers.

Mahomes Sr. appeared on the WFAN Sports Radio show “Evan & Tiki” on Thursday, Jan. 25 where he dished on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

When the Buffalo Bills hosted the Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 21, Patrick Mahomes’ father wasn’t in the same booth as Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie Kelce, and Taylor Swift as they cheered on Travis Kelce.

Despite being two booths down from the crew, he still got to witness the chaos that ensued at the game off the field, including Jason Kelce jumping out of his suite with his shirt off and later lifting up a young fan so she could wave to Swift.

When asked about witnessing those moments, Mahomes Sr. said of Jason Kelce, “I’ve know him for quite some time. Travis is like another son to me, so I’ve been around him a lot.”

After the Chiefs defeated the Bills 27-24, Mahomes Sr. said he got a chance to spend some time with Jason Kelce following the game. He explained, “Those are some fun guys. If you think Jason’s wild, you ought to see Travis.”

In addition to the Kelce brothers, Mahomes Sr. said he’s gotten to spend some time with Swift since she began dating Travis Kelce. He said that they’d met previously in a suite at a Chiefs game, telling the hosts that she was “very nice and genuine.”

“She’s nice, very down to earth,” he said of the singer. “Somebody that famous, you never know how that’s going to go. The first time I met her I walked up to her to introduce myself and she said, ‘Yeah, I know you. I watched the ‘Quarterback’ series. I know you’re his dad.’”

Mahomes Sr. also said that she thanked him for letting her join them in the suite that game, to which he joked that she should thank Brittany Mahomes, not him.

“She was nice. She took a couple of pictures with my wife and daughter,” he said, referring to his daughter Zoe Mahomes. “My daughter happened to be at that game so it made her day.”

Mahomes Sr. confirmed that he would be in attendance when the Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 28 at M&T Bank Stadium. He jokingly told the hosts “I hope not” when he was asked if he would be in a suite with “those crazies,” alluding to Jason Kelce and Swift.

“Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too,” he added. “I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to be able to get whichever one she wants.”

Though it's not yet confirmed whether Swift will attend the Chiefs vs. Ravens matchup, she has made an effort to attend all of the team’s playoff games thus far this season.

In addition to cheering on Travis Kelce, Swift has also formed a friendship with Mahomes Sr.’s daughter-in-law. They’ve been known to twin at the games, including wearing matching jewelry and custom puffer jackets supporting their respective beaus.