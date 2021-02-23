Participate in TODAY's Women Are Essential Live Event on March 8th

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. During the pandemic, more than 2.5 million women have dropped out of the workforce and the wide ranging impact of that change in workplaces and in homes all across the country is dramatic.

TODAY will host a special live event on Monday, March 8th bringing together a community of women from all over the country speaking out on the challenges they are uniquely facing. The event will feature a team of experts sharing the solutions they’ve discovered to help women get back on track at home and at work, as the world recovers from the incredible crisis brought on by the pandemic.

