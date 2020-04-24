'Parks and Recreation' cast to reunite for coronavirus charity episode

Despite the current quarantine, we’re all taking a brief trip back to Pawnee, Indiana!

NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” is coming back for one reunion episode. The 30-minute special will feature all of the original characters from the series, played by Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta.

According to a release, the episode will feature Poehler’s character, Leslie Knope, “determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Executive producer Michael Schur said in a statement he had been looking for ways to help amid the current pandemic and realized bringing the beloved characters back could raise money for charity.

"Parks and Recreation" castmembers Adam Scott, Jim O'Heir, Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari and Retta at an NBC event in 2015. Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal

“I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes,” he said. “Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

The episode will raise funds for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which helps keep food banks going during the pandemic. State Farm, Subaru of America, the cast and crew behind “Parks and Recreation” and TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal, are donating a combined $500,000.

The reunion episode will be the first scripted show to air that addresses our current situation, NBC said in a release. Several other shows, however — like “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Saturday Night Live” — have been producing content from home in the past weeks. “SNL” went as far as creating a pre-taped version of the show last week, with the cast shooting their segments at home and announced Wednesday plans to do it again this Saturday.

Nick Offerman as his character, Ron Swanson. NBC

"Parks and Recreation" ended five years ago with a flash-forward to an epilogue that showed us how all the characters ended up, so it’s unclear exactly when in the timeline the reunion episode will take place.

The special is slated to air on April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

We're excited to see these friends reunite, even if it's an awkward Zoom call where Jerry Gergich can't get his microphone to unmute!