'Parks and Recreation' band Mouse Rat to release 'The Awesome Album'

Mouse Rat, the fictional “Parks and Recreation” band led by Chris Pratt’s character Andy Dwyer, will release a real-life record, titled “The Awesome Album.” The band’s social media accounts made the announcement Wednesday, and the album will release August 27.

The album, announced on the 10th anniversary of show’s memorial for the miniature horse Li’l Sebastian’s, opens with the series’ famous singalong “5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian)” and features many of the other fake songs performed or mentioned in “Parks and Recreation.”

"It's been 10 years since Lil Sebastian went to mini horse heaven," fictional reporter Perd Hapley, played by Jay Jackson, said in a promotional video. "To celebrate his miniature life, local band Mouse Rat has released '5,000 Candles in the Wind' so go listen and gently weep with me. Ya heard?" NBC / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Released via DualTone and Entertainment 720, the fictional company created by Aziz Ansari’s character Tom Haverford, “The Awesome Album” will feature the grunge-rock anthem “The Pit,” inspired by Pawnee’s giant sinkhole in Season 1, and the jangly “Sex Hair,” which Mouse Rat performed at the Pawnee Cares Telethon in the show.

Featured artists include Duke Silver, the smooth jazz alter-ego of Nick Offerman’s character Ron Swanson, and Land Ho!, the show’s famed Pawnee rock band led by Scott Tanner (Jeff Tweedy).

Celebrating the launch of the album’s first single, iconic Pawnee news anchor Perd Hapley (Jay Jackson) released a promotional video via his fictional TV program “Ya Heard? With Perd!”

“It’s been 10 years since Li’l Sebastian went to mini horse heaven, and to celebrate his miniature life, local band Mouse Rat has released ‘5,000 Candles In The Wind,” Jackson says in the video. “So, go listen and gently weep with me! Ya heard?”

See the album’s tracklist below.

01. “5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian)”

02. “The Pit”

03. “Sex Hair”

04. “Catch Your Dream” (Feat. Duke Silver)

05. “Two Birds Holding Hands”

06. “Ann Song”

07. “The Way You Look Tonight”

08. “Menace Ball”

09. “Remember”

10. “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

11. “Lovely Tonight”

12. “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”

13. “I Only Have Eyes For You”

14. “Pickled Ginger” (Performed By Land Ho!)

15. “Cold Water” (Performed By Land Ho!’s Scott Tanner w/ Dick Silver)

Related: