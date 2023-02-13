Rashida Jones reunites with 'Parks and Rec' costars for Galentine's Day

Rashida Jones and her former “Parks and Recreation” co-stars are celebrating the power of female friendship, just in time for Galentine's Day.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the actor shared a sweet selfie with several of her pals and referenced an endearing "Parks and Recreation" tradition that went mainstream once it was mentioned on the show: Galentine's Day.

"Happy Galentine’s Day from the original Gals!" Jones captioned the photo, which also featured Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn.

The holiday was first mentioned in Season Two, Episode 16 of "Parks and Recreation" in an episode titled "Galentine’s Day." Per NBC, Poehler's character Leslie invites her mom and close friends to brunch (their first Galentine's celebration). The holiday made another appearance in Season Four, Episode 14 and in Season Six, Episode 17.

Even though "Parks and Recreation" aired its last episode nearly eight years ago, the cast is apparently still passionate about celebrating Galentine's Day and Jones' fans were thrilled to see the sweet selfie.

"YAS!!!!!!" actor Kerry Washington commented.

"Dear Evan Hansen" star Julianne Moore left a fire emoji on the post and actor Marguerite Moreau commented, "Hip hip hooray!"

This is not the first time that the "Parks and Recreation" co-stars have celebrated Galentine's Day since the show wrapped. In 2020, they even coordinated their outfits for their selfie and sported black tops.

In 2018, Plaza posted the following photo, which she captioned, "💘happy happy galentine’s day. these women keep me alive. 💘."

The power of female friendship is certainly strong, and psychotherapist Terri Cole recently told TODAY.com that they are "vital and incredibly important."

“When you have real friends, your burdens are lighter, and your joy is amplified. Having women who love and accept you as you are and simply want you to get what you want in life is incredibly empowering," the relationship expert added.

Intergenerational friendships are also particularly beneficial, according to Cole.

“The age really doesn’t matter that you’re really making a soul connection,” the expert said. “Sharing and making heart connections at any age releases dopamine and makes us feel good.”