Get a 1st look at actors playing Harry and Meghan in Lifetime movie together

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you ... Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle!

OK, this picture is not of the actual Harry and Meghan, who will be married in true royal style on May 19. But it is a picture of Harry and Meghan as played by actors Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley, and we think they are pretty darn close to the real deal:

Fitz-Henley posted the picture on Instagram on Thursday night, and we love her caption, which includes "#gingerlove."

WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London.

Casting for Lifetime's "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" was announced earlier this week. Fitz-Henley has had roles on "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage," and Fraser starred in "The Loch" and Masterpiece's "Victoria." The film is set to follow the romance between the American and the prince from its earliest days.

The real Prince Harry and Markle, best known for her own acting career on "Suits," met in July 2016; their engagement was announced in November 2017.

The movie is expected to begin airing in May, according to IMDb.

Now we have two important events to look forward to!

