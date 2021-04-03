Prince Jackson shares birthday tribute to sister Paris: 'I couldn't be prouder'

Prince Jackson is celebrating his little sister, Paris, this weekend.

Prince, the eldest son of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, posted a loving message along with photos of himself with Paris on Instagram. His younger sibling turns 23 on Saturday.

"It’s crazy to think that you’re my lil sister @parisjackson," Prince captioned the photos. "You’ve grown and learned so much and I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are and the path you’re going down."

In the first pic Prince shared, he is smiling with a protective arm around his sister, who is hugging him. In the second photo, the siblings are dressed in formal attire and posing on a rooftop.

"I like these photos cause I think it shows our duality, the yin and the yang, I love you yabyab," Prince added. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! Keep doin what you’re doin you’re so awesome and I hope you have a great day!!"

Prince and Paris, along with their brother, Bigi, 19, are the only children of pop icon Michael Jackson, who died in 2009. They seem to have a close, supportive relationship with one another and in February of this year, Paris posted a similarly sweet message on Instagram to Prince on his birthday.

"happy birthday to my hero," she wrote alongside photos of the two of them and some throwback snapshots with their late dad from when they were kids.

Paris, who has been busy making music, released her first solo album titled "Wilted" last November.

She has been posting on Instagram ahead of her birthday and captioned a recent post with the simple caption, "grateful."

Paris also opened up earlier this week in an interview with Naomi Campbell's YouTube series, “No Filter.” The actor and singer discussed what it was like to be raised by her famous father and explained her father tried to keep her and her brothers away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood, taking them on trips to see other countries instead and taught them to earn new toys by reading books.

“It was a blessing and a privilege to be able to experience so much at a young age,” she said.

Prince, 24, also opened up about his family in a recent interview. He talked about what it was like to discover that his father was famous and revealed the words his father imparted that he still lives by to this day.

"You know, there are so many nuggets there that are just so close to my heart that I feel like they’re applicable at all times," Jackson said. "But the one that is my guiding principle is that you never stop learning. I graduated, and that doesn’t mean that I stopped learning.

"And my father also would say something along the lines of, 'The minute that you stop learning is the minute that you’re going to start dying.'"