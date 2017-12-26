Paris Jackson shares family Christmas photo with rare appearance by Blanket

share tweet pin email

Christmas brought together Michael Jackson's three children for a rare photo featuring Blanket, the late King of Pop's youngest son.

Blanket Jackson, 15, joined siblings Prince, 20, and Paris, 19, along with close family friend Omer Bhatti in a photo posted by Paris on Instagram.

"Happy christmas from ours to yours,'' she wrote.

Blanket, who now goes by the name B.G., has rarely been photographed since Jackson's death in 2009. He most recently appeared in an old photo shared by grandfather Joe Jackson as part of a video message in November.

B.G., whose mother is an unidentified surrogate, has been living with his grandmother Katherine Jackson, 87, who is his legal guardian, along with his cousin T.J.

Prince spoke to TODAY in October about the tight bond formed between the three siblings as they endured intense scrutiny despite their father's attempts to shield them from the public.

"Me and my siblings, we get along really well,'' Prince said. "Especially my sister, she's grown so much, and I think she's been able to really step up. And I don't really see myself as her older brother. It's kind of like we're equal partners when it comes down to it. And B.G.'s just so mature for his age — it's a pretty strong bond."

Paris opened up earlier this year about her struggles with depression and drug addiction and her attempts to take her own life in the wake of their father's death in 2009.

All three have been involved in Prince's foundation, Heal Los Angeles, a charity to help foster children who have aged out of the system and further the cause of Michael Jackson's "Heal the World" organization.

They held their second annual "Costume for a Cause" event in October to benefit the foundation, which included a haunted house and maze designed by B.G.

"I think (my father) would definitely be proud of the type of work that we're doing and giving back to the community,'' Prince said.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.