Paris Jackson has paid a loving tribute to Joe Jackson, calling her grandfather "the legend that started it all" after being by his bedside in the final hours of his life.

The father of nine children, including pop legends Michael and Janet Jackson, and the manager of the iconic Jackson 5 died at 89 from pancreatic cancer on Wednesday.

"Spending those last few moments with you were everything,'' Paris, 20, captioned an Instagram photo of them holding hands in his bed.

"Being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. You are the first true Jackson. The legend that started it all. None of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. You are the strongest man I know."

While Joe Jackson developed a reputation as a stern taskmaster with his own children, several of whom alleged he was physically abusive, Michael's daughter remembered the tender times she spent with her grandfather near the end of his life.

"I will cherish every moment with you 'til the day I die, especially our last moments,'' she wrote. "Being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. My heart is full knowing we left each other in that way."

Her older brother, Prince, 21, remembered his grandfather with a touching Instagram post on Wednesday, calling him "an example of sheer willpower and dedication."

La Toya Jackson, 62, the fifth of Joe's nine children, also paid tribute to the family patriarch.

"I will always love you!'' she wrote. "You gave us strength, you disciplined us in your own way, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that."

Paris promised to carry on her grandfather's legacy as part of the youngest generation of the Jackson family.

"Your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live,'' she wrote. "I promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over, to never be forgotten. My great grandchildren will know who Joseph Jackson is. I have immense gratitude for you, and always will."

