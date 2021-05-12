Paris Hilton returning to reality TV with show about upcoming wedding

Paris Hilton will star in a new reality show that will follow her as she plans and prepares for her upcoming wedding to venture capitalist Carter Reum.

The new docuseries, which is tentatively titled "Paris in Love," was announced Wednesday and will stream on Peacock. (Peacock is part of NBC News’ parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Hilton's wedding planning journey will be documented in 13 episodes.

Paris Hilton's new show will follow her as she plans her wedding to Carter Reum. Shutterstock

The entrepreneur and DJ, who has been called the "original influencer," will let cameras follow her every step of the way as she ticks all of her wedding planning items off her to-do list, including dress shopping, finding a venue and, of course, the bachelorette party. Cameras will also be there on Hilton's big day when she walks down the aisle and says "I do."

Hilton celebrated her 40th birthday in February by announcing her engagement to Reum, sharing intimate photos from the moment he asked her to marry him.

"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee," Hilton wrote at the time. "I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with."

Hilton is, of course, a seasoned professional when it comes to dealing with reality TV cameras. Her fame skyrocketed in 2003 after she co-starred on "The Simple Life" with Nicole Richie, where cameras followed the two socialites as they traded their lives in Beverly Hills and learned how to work on a farm in Arkansas.