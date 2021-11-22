Paris Hilton shares dreamy pics from tropical honeymoon with Carter Reum

You’ve seen the wedding pics, now take a look at the honeymoon!

On Sunday, Paris Hilton took to Instagram with several shots from her romantic getaway with new hubby Carter Reum.

“First stop on our Honeymoon ☀️ world 🌎 tour… Bora Bora 💕✨💕,” the newlywed wrote. “Swimming in the South Pacific oceans 🌊 with my love 🏊‍♂️🐠🐟”

She added a few hashtags to the emoji-filled post, including “#ParisAroundTheWorld” and “#MyDreamHoneymoon.”

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum honeymoon in the South Pacific. Shutterstock

Hilton and Reum, both 40, appear side-by-side in a couple of the ocean pics, with the venture capitalist kissing her in one photo and the reality TV star with her arms wrapped around him in another.

Bora Bora gave Paris Hilton a beautiful backdrop for her honeymoon pics. Shutterstock

Hilton and Reum haven't reveal where their honeymoon will take them next. Shutterstock

Several other shots show Hilton enjoying the sights in the South Pacific from the stern of a boat.

And in one photo, Hilton can be seen in the stunning blue water alongside a sea creature, which appears to be some sort of ray.

Paris Hilton makes a friend in the South Pacific. Shutterstock

One thing is clear — it’s not a whale. That should come as no surprise to fans who’ve tuned into her Peacock docuseries, “Paris in Love,” wherein she and Reum discussed the possibility of whale encounters during their globetrotting honeymoon.

“I was thinking, go see the Northern Lights, go swim with sperm whales...” he said of their many options.

“Sperm whale? Ew,” Hilton responded in a clip she also shared on Instagram Sunday.

“No, it’s not what it sounds like — whales, big whales,” he assured her.

But she remained less than enthused with the idea, especially since she knew their honeymoon would become fodder for social media.

“I just feel like if I post about it, then people are going to make weird memes,” she noted. And when he suggested she might prefer humpback whales, she told him, “That’s actually weird, too, the name humpback.”

Reum asked Hilton to marry him in February of this year, and the couple said their “I dos” on Nov. 11.