Paris Hilton is no bridezilla, but she is high maintenance, according to her own assessment.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the "Cooking with Paris" star opened up about her plans to marry Carter Milliken Reum, whom she has been engaged to since February.

"We're planning everything. It's very stressful," Hilton revealed. When asked if she has picked a dress, she answered, "That's basically the only thing that I have done.

"It's a lot, but I am not a bridezilla."

The 40-year-old heiress and entrepreneur, who is documenting her wedding for an upcoming series on Peacock, said her decision to chronicle the planning experience was because of her recent YouTube doc that profiled her harrowing experience at boarding school and the physical and emotional abuse she said happened there.

She told Fallon, "I just feel like for my documentary 'This is Paris,' it ended in a way which was amazing, but I just wanted for my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and I found my happy, fairy-tale ending."

A renowned DJ, Hilton said she will have both a DJ and a band for her three-day affair, which promises to "have a lot happening."

"Lots of dresses, probably 10," she added. "I love outfit changes."

Her future husband?

Hilton responded, "He's not as high maintenance as me."

During Tuesday's appearance, Hilton also opened up about her mom, Kathy Hilton, becoming the breakout star of the new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"We read about it on TMZ," Hilton explained of her's mom casting on the Bravo reality series. "My sister and I were terrified because we didn't want her getting involved in all the drama, but I am very proud of her. She is just herself; she's funny and people are loving it."

