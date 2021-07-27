'That's hot!' Paris Hilton's new Netflix cooking show has a steamy trailer

Things are looking steamy in the kitchen with Paris Hilton!

But that's just because she's the house chef on her new Netflix show, "Cooking With Paris." And a new trailer is giving us a look at the dishiness to come — some of which reveals that maybe, kind of, Paris is not going to give the Barefoot Contessa a run for her money yet.

From her blinged-out spatula (is that safe for cooking?) to her couture outfits in the grocery store to her asking her iPhone's Siri what lemon zest and a tong are, Hilton, 40, is — dare we say it? — oddly relatable.

"She's not a trained chef and she's not trying to be," Netflix says in a news release. "With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread — and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen."

Paris is learning her way around tongs and zest in "Cooking with Paris." Kit Karzen / Netflix

Based on the trailer, Hilton is also learning among friends, including Kim Kardashian West, Saweetie, Demi Lovato and her mom, Kathy, and sister, Nicky, to name just a few of her upcoming guests. They all look fabulous, even if the final results of their cooking endeavors don't always come up to Instagram standards.

And if someone doesn't get food poisoning, we'll all be pretty surprised. (That is not how you handle raw poultry, Paris!)

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West out on the town in New York City in 2019. The pair will reunite on her new Netflix show. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for KKW Beauty

Still, it looks like lots of fun and even hearkens back to one of her other reality endeavors, 2003-2007's "The Simple Life," in which she and Nicole Richie took a Greyhound bus to various internship opportunities. Plus, it'll totally redefine her catchphrase, "That's hot!"

"Cooking with Paris" comes off the back burner on August 4, on Netflix.