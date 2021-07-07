Paris Hilton says Britney Spears' comments about her were misunderstood by media

Paris Hilton has responded to comments made about her by Britney Spears during Spears' emotional court address last month by supporting Spears and saying the pop star "didn't mean it in that way."

During her address to a Los Angeles judge about her controversial conservatorship last month, Spears referenced the 2020 documentary "This is Paris" by Hilton in which the former reality star shared that she endured physical and emotional abuse as a teen while at a boarding school in Utah.

Paris Hilton says the notion that Britney Spears was making negative comments about her in Spears' address in court last month is "a misunderstanding." WireImage, Getty Images

"The Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school," Spears said in her speech to the court. "I didn't believe any of that either — I'm sorry. I'm an outsider, and I'll just be honest. I didn't believe it."

Hilton responded on Monday on her podcast, "This is Paris," to the notion that Spears was taking a shot at her with those comments.

"A lot of people have been asking me about that," Hilton said. "It's all over social media and what I thought of it. And I know that she didn't mean it in that way. She meant when she saw (the documentary), she couldn't even believe it.

"What she said was, 'When people hear that, they're like, 'Oh, it's Britney Spears, it's Paris Hilton, they have these perfect lives. If I didn't even believe Paris, who's gonna believe me?'"

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. · Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

In her testimony, Spears shared her worries over people believing she was having these struggles against what she said is a "traumatizing" conservatorship that has granted her father, Jamie Spears, the power to control her life.

"And maybe I'm wrong, and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody to the public," Spears said. "People would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, 'She's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears.'"

Hilton, 40, thinks any belief that Spears meant to criticize Hilton in her comments is unfounded.

"I think the media, of course, when they write things out they like to change it up a little bit, so yeah I think it was just like a misunderstanding on the media's part," Hilton said.

"A lot of people reached out and said that, especially in the survivor community, were upset, and I explained to them like, 'No, she did not mean it in that way, she was just using (Hilton's experience) as an example."

Spears' explosive address to the court also included the revelation that she has an IUD that she says her family will not let her remove to have another child and that she was given lithium at one point by doctors, which she says impaired her.

"That was hard to hear just her whole testimony," Hilton said. "I knew she was being controlled, but not in ways like that. That just broke my heart.

"Dealing with it as a teenager was hard, but I can't imagine still as an adult after working your entire life. She's built a huge empire, she's a legend, she's an icon, she's a mother, she's amazing, and she has these people controlling her money, her life."

Jamie Spears has repeatedly denied any allegations of abuse. He filed a request to the court last week asking for an investigation into his daughter’s allegations of mistreatment.

Hilton has shown steady support for Spears, slamming the conservatorship in multiple interviews last year and relating it to her struggles with being controlled as a teen that were featured in the documentary.

"It's so not fair, but I'm so proud of her for speaking up and using her voice," Hilton said on on her podcast. "I believe that the truth shall set you free, and turning your pain into a purpose is so powerful."