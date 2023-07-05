Paris Hilton welcomes new addition to her pet family — and asks fans for name suggestions

Paris Hilton's pet family has a new member.

On July 4, Hilton, 42, shared several photos posing with her new dog, a brown and white teacup puppy, inside her home.

"Welcoming the newest addition to the @HiltonPets family! He’s so adorable!" she wrote on Instagram. "What should we name him?! Comment below."

In the comments section, people came up with interesting ideas, including "Gizmo," "Grande Hilton" and "Prince Tokyo Hilton," in honor of her late Chihuahua, Harajuku B----.

Several Instagram users also suggested the name "Slivington," referencing one of Hilton's notable catchphrases.

“My new word is ‘sliving.’ It’s slaying mixed with living my best life," she told E! News in 2019.

Foufou Puppies, the company that Hilton got her new pooch from, took to Instagram to thank the socialite for using their services.

"It was an honor and a privilege to send our bundle of unconditional puppy love to the Queen of Queens @parishilton. It’s a Paw-Ty," the company said on Instagram.

"Words can’t describe how special this moment is. From day one this was a dream that came true/ Thank you to the most amazing, humble, hardworking, sweet, kind-hearted, genuine, funny, radiant, gorgeous, stunning, iconic, elegant, empowering human being on earth," the company continued. "The little prince joins the Queen’s court at the @hiltonpets mansion!"

Hilton's photos of the pup include several of her other pets, including a cat named Cutesy and two Pomeranians named Crypto and Ether. A noted animal lover, Hilton famously has a two story "doggy mansion" for her pets, complete with air conditioning and a chandelier.

Hilton's new addition arrives after several pet losses. In May, she mourned the loss of Harajuku B----, who died at age 23.

“For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments,” Hilton wrote on Instagram at the time. “She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber.

Paris Hilton remembers her 23-year-old Chihuahua, Harajuku B----, in a heartfelt tribute. @parishilton via Instagram

Back in September, Hilton also lost her Chihuahua Diamond Baby, who she said went missing when she was moving and was never found.

She also continues to mourn the death of her Chihuahua Tinkerbell Hilton, who died in 2015 at age 14.

In May, she shared a throwback photo of her and Tinkerbell, writing, “Tinkerbell Hilton was always camera ready just like her mom.”