Paris Hilton slams Mauricio Umansky after he comments on Hilton family fallout 

Paris Hilton surprised fans by dropping some bold words about her uncle Mauricio Umansky.

She commented on Umansky's behavior, saying she was "sick of him using the Hilton name," after the real estate broker and star of Netflix's "Buying Beverly Hills" spoke about his experience with the real estate brokerage Hilton & Hyland. Rick Hilton, Paris Hilton’s father, co-founded the brokerage.

How exactly are Paris Hilton and Mauricio Umansky related?

Now only did Umansky work at Hilton & Hyland, but he is also Rick Hilton's brother-in-law and Paris Hilton's uncle. Rick Hilton's wife, Kathy Hilton, and Umansky's estranged wife, Kyle Richards, are sisters.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

What did Mauricio Umansky say about Rick Hilton?

In a teaser clip for the upcoming episode of "Buying Beverly Hills," Umansky said he was "kind of f–ked by Hilton & Hyland.”

He went on to say that while he was an agent there, he brought in 19.6% of the brokerage's production. Umansky said that when he asked Rick Hilton for equity and to be a partner, the co-founder said no.

Umansky left the brokerage to start his own company, The Agency, and said in the clip that the decision “really affected the family,” leading to a period of separation between Richards and the Hilton family.

“I’d never be caught speaking poorly about them because I don’t think poorly about them,” Umansky said, adding that the Hilton family stopped speaking to Richards for a time. “I am Rick’s brother-in-law, but unfortunately, it got sour because it really affected the family, Kyle more than anybody.”

What did Paris Hilton say about Mauricio Umansky?

Paris Hilton had a few words after the clip was shared by the "Queens of Bravo" Instagram account.

"My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road," she wrote in a comment.

Paris Hilton on the TODAY show on Nov. 27, 2023. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"He would never speak negatively about his family- especially in the press. Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already."

Why you've heard Mauricio Umansky's name quite a bit lately

Umansky's wife is one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and the couple's separation was a plot point in its most recent season. Umansky has appeared on the Bravo reality show since its first season in 2010, and has been one of the stars of "Buying Beverly Hills" since it began in 2022.

Umansky was also on the most recent season of "Dancing With The Stars," where he was partnered up with pro Emma Slater. The two were photographed holding hands, although they later clarified in an Instagram story that they are not dating.