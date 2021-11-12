Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum: 'My forever begins today'

Paris Hilton said “I do!”

The reality star and entrepreneur tied the knot with venture capitalist Carter Reum on Nov. 11.

“My forever begins today…” she wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.

Hilton and Reum looked more in love than ever at an event earlier this month in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

She also shared a closeup photo of herself in her wedding dress, which has long, illusion sleeves and a high neckline with floral embroidery. In the photo, she peeks out from behind a sheer veil, her stunning engagement ring just visible.

Hilton announced her engagement to Reum on her 40th birthday in February, sharing photos of him popping the question on the beach.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” she wrote in the caption. “My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

Hilton and Reum got engaged in February. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

She and Reum, 40, had apparently known each other for years before they started dating in late 2019.

Hilton hasn’t shared any pictures from her wedding, but fans of the reality star are promised an in-depth look at the ceremony, and all the preparations leading up to it, in her new docuseries, “Paris in Love,” which debuted on Peacock on Thursday. (Peacock is part of TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)

“I just wanted for my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and I found my happy, fairy-tale ending,” Hilton said about her hopes for her new series during a visit to “The Tonight Show” in August.

She also revealed that her wedding would be a “three-day affair” with “probably 10” outfit changes throughout.

"We're planning everything. It's very stressful,” she said, adding later that “it's a lot, but I am not a bridezilla at all."