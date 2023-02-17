Paris Hilton went to the hospital in disguise to keep son’s birth a secret

Paris Hilton went to great lengths to keep her son’s birth private.

The reality star and entrepreneur, who turns 42 on Feb. 17, said she used a disguise to enter the hospital the day her baby was born via surrogate.

Hilton concealed her signature blond hair with a brunette wig and hoodie and checked into the hospital under a fake name, she revealed in the March 2023 issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

She and her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum, 42, announced the birth of their son on Instagram on Jan. 24, sharing a photo of the baby’s hand wrapped around Hilton’s thumb.

Before they shared their news with the world, Hilton said she and Reum spent two days completely alone with their newborn, not even telling their immediate families they had welcomed a baby.

“My entire life has been so public,” Hilton said. “I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.”

Hilton described some of the sweet moments she has been sharing with her son, including singing him “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” and the acoustic version of her 2006 song, “Stars Are Blind.”

Hilton also told Harper’s Bazaar that she hopes to give her son a sibling one day, sharing that she had recently visited a fertility clinic to complete her seventh egg retrieval.

In the meantime, it sounds like she is savoring every moment with her newborn.

“I want to protect him and to be with him every second,” she said. “You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I’ve never had before. I feel so complete now.”