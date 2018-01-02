Paris Hilton is engaged to actor Chris Zylka: 'I have never felt so happy'

share tweet pin email

The new year is kicking off with a bang for Paris Hilton, who announced on Tuesday that she's engaged to actor Chris Zylka.

The 36-year-old heiress took to Instagram to share a slideshow of pics from when Zylka, 32, popped the question in Aspen, Colorado, during a ski trip over the weekend. Hilton's reps confirmed the news to TODAY.

"I said Yas!," wrote Hilton next to the first pic, which found the "Leftovers" star kneeling on one knee before her. "So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted."

She also gushed about her brand-new fiancé on Twitter.

I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images Paris Hilton and new fiancé Chris Zylka.

Hilton opened up about the surprise engagement to People magazine, saying she and the actor were posing for a photo on the slopes after enjoying lunch when Zylka got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

"I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!" the former "Simple Life" star told People.

Hilton also gushed about her gigantic engagement ring to the magazine: "The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!"

The couple first met eight years ago at an Oscars party and reconnected two years ago. Hilton revealed the pair were together with a sweet Instagram post last February.

Congrats to Paris and Chris!