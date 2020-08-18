Paris Hilton addresses childhood trauma in new documentary trailer

Paris Hilton was the epitome of the 2000s. From her juicy couture tracksuits to the catchphrase “that’s hot,” the heiress to the Hilton Hotel fortune entertained audiences with her antics on reality TV.

However, in a new documentary trailer, Hilton explains that was all an act after she was traumatized as a child.

“Something happened in my childhood that I never talked about with anyone,” Hilton says to her parents in the trailer. “I still have nightmares about it.”

The trailer for the documentary, “This is Paris,” which will debut on YouTube on Sept. 14, then cuts to a home video of Hilton at what appears to be boarding school.

“The only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there,” she explains in a voiceover. “I just created this brand, this persona and this character. And I’ve been stuck with her ever since.”

Hilton has been open about some previous traumas, including a brief stint in jail after she was found guilty of driving with a suspended license. She also has discussed the sex tape that was released in 2003 — against her will — of her and her then-partner, Rick Salomon.

"I didn't want to be known as that. And now when people look at me they think that I'm something I'm not, just because of one incident, one night with someone who I was in love with,” she told CNN in 2011. “People assume 'Oh, she's a slut' just because of one thing that happened to me, and it's hard because I'll have to live with that the rest of my life and explain it to my children. It's something that's changed my life forever, and I'll never be able to erase it."

In a 2018 documentary, “The American Meme,” Hilton revisited the topic.

“I didn’t leave my house for like months. I was just so embarrassed,” she said in the film.

“It was like being raped. It felt like I’ve lost part of my soul,” she said, her eyes welling with tears. “ I didn’t want to be known as that. I would never be who I could have been.”